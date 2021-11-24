Mark Linn-Baker & Carolyn McCormick to Star in VIRGINIA WOOLF Benefit Reading

To start the holiday party season, join George and Martha, two of the wittiest, most cunning characters to ever grace the stage for this special --one night only-- event! KCS will host a benefit reading of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf starring Broadway's own Mark Linn-Baker and Carolyn McCormick. Though perhaps best known for their long-running roles on television, Mark (Perfect Strangers) and Carolyn (Law & Order) bring their formidable stage experience to this acerbically witty play.

Rounding out the cast are the tremendously talented Jared Zirilli, who was most recently on Broadway in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Evy Ortiz, who played Maria in the Broadway National Tour of Westside Story.

Please join in on December 9th at the Bedford Historical Hall where you can relax with a glass of wine or a beer, witness Albee's classic play come alive in the hands of some amazing actors, and then chat with the performers at the end of the show; all while supporting local, professional theatre.

For more information visit: https://www.katonahclassicstage.com/