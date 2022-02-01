Mark Levy's BLOCKBUSTER GUYS Opens At The Kraine

HUB Theatricals revives Mark Levy's Award-Winning One-Man Show: BLOCKBUSTER GUY, written and performed by Mark Levy, directed by Kristen Keim.

Appearing as part of the Frigid Festival, February 16 @ 7:00 pm and March 4 @ 6:30 pm at The Kraine Theatre, 85 East 4th Street, NYC. Tickets: $20 in person/$15 for virtual. Tickets Available: www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:57/

Performance artist, Mark Levy, allows us to return to those thrilling days of yesteryear when you had the ritual of going to the video store, hunting down the aisles, finding your cinematic choice and returning to your home to watch it for a limited time. This might seem alien to a generation that can watch a movie on their phones anytime, but some of us miss it.

BLOCKBUSTER GUY is Levy's love letter to those days. "All my life, I have been a die-hard movie nerd" says Levy, "I have always wanted to share my stories of my time actually working at Blockbuster Video and my love of movies," he says about his one-man show, returning to NYC for a limited run at The Kraine. Its original run wowed sold-out crowds garnering the Frigid Festival Audience Award in 2020. "I worked there from 2004-2007, arguably the last peak of Blockbuster, also when they could've bought Netflix, which would've been interesting!"

In the past few years, nostalgia for Blockbuster Video has grown and grown. And Levy has always wanted to tell his stories from his time there. Mark Levy grew up an outcast and thus, became a movie nerd. So much so that he worked at Blockbuster Video in college in small town Florida. He - uproariously and heart-breakingly - shares the highs and lows of choosing escapism, DVDs, and what movies can do to someone in this compelling storytelling experience.

"Blockbuster Guy deals with the escapism we all feel when we go to the movies and how movies help us cope with growing up "different"...also this play is hilarious" says director Kristen Keim. Levy and Keim, are up to their 5th collaboration and are excited to show this revised version after an extremely successful run at SOLOCOM in November 2019 and Frigid Festival in 2020.

TWO PERFORMANCES ONLY: February 16 at 7pm and March 4th at 6:30 pm at The Kraine. Tickets are $20 for in person and $15 for virtual and available on https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:57/.