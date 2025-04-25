Manhattan Theatre Source Will Host 2025 EstroGenius Festival: ALL IN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Source presents the 2025 EstroGenius Festival: ALL IN, a performance festival celebrating dynamo women, trans and gender non-conforming artists, May 8-24, 2025. Performances will take place at Judson Church, (243 Thompson St, NY NY 10012) The Cell Theatre (338 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011), UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn NY 11201) and Downtown Art Theater (70 E. 4th St, NY NY 10003).

EstroGenius presents its 24th year of commitment to breaking the mold of a womxn's festival. Estrogenius 2025: ALL IN is that commitment at full throttle offering three weeks of experimental performance, dance, theater, music and poetry across New York City. The Festival is curated by Portia Wells, Sabrina Canas, Melissa Riker, John C. Robinson, short play producer Vincent Marano along with a stellar Short Play adjudication panel.

2025 ALL IN offers the EstroGenius Short Play Series at a hot new venue, The Rat NYC (the short plays sold out in 2024!) partners with the historic Judson Church, and features stellar independent New York City dance artists like Rokafella, Verbal Animal, Movement of the People, Valentina Bache, Dorchel Haqq and Petra Zanki, plus the fierce work of long-time EstroGenius producer, maura nguyen donohue, a very special solo show by a brilliant mother/daughter team and welcomes Seattle artist Kara Beadle and their wild, bicycle focused world.

Offering a wide variety of performances throughout the festival audiences can see up-and-coming and award winning New York City artists plus Seattle, Chile, Colombia and Vietnamese artists. The Festival invites ticket buyers to experience performances in theaters, a townhome, a new DUMBO theatre and a historic church. EstroGenius 2025 is not to be missed!

Audiences are welcome to bundle up as many shows as they'd like, or pick from our pre-made bundles. Discounts are available and for our audiences with more resources, a Patron bundle takes into account the real cost of creating a festival in 2025.

