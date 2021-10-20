MUSICALS IN CONCERT: LIFE THROUGH MY EYES Presented by Aurway Repertory Theatre

Aurway Repertory Theatre is back with another fresh edition of their virtual concert series "Musicals in Concert", this time featuring the music and cast of their newest original work, Life Through My Eyes, written by award-winning, playwright & director, Lawrence Dandridge.

This event will be streamed LIVE on their Facebook and Youtube channel, THIS FRIDAY, October 22, 2021, at 8 pm EST.

Entrance to this event is completely free however there is a suggested $10 donation to help support their stage and film productions of this piece.

Life Through My Eyes is a suspense-filled musical that follows Tony, a young teen riddled with depression and anxiety through a series of journal entries. A group of his peers read through his experiences set to music and monologues in hopes to avoid the same devastating end that claimed his mother. With this new piece, Aurway hopes to create intimate conversations with youth and young adults, specifically in urban neighborhoods, on the harsh realities of mental health, suicide awareness, and navigating adolescent relationships.

The full production of Life Through My Eyes makes its stage debut this Fall, at the New York Theatre Winterfest 2021, December 8th, 10th, and 12th. Get your tickets now!

Aurway is also in the works of adapting this short musical into a feature-length film! To learn more about Life Through My Eyes the film, visit their website.

Musicals in Concert: Life Through My Eyes will feature the following Aurway ARTISTs: Marcus Beckett, Brianna Thomas, Nigel Finley, Jordan Owens, Brittany Lindsey, and Veronica Gonmiah. Hosted by Lawrence Dandridge.

Aurway is a network of emerging and professional ARTISTs dedicated to the pursuit, presentation, and creation of culturally relevant art that highlights the experiences of black and brown people.