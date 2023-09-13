MS. REBEL Comes to United Solo Festival in October

The show delves into her personal journey from Iran to North America -- a woman’s story, an immigrant’s story, and ultimately, a human story: Ms. Rebel.

This whirlwind one-woman show immerses viewers in the world of a wisecracking young Iranian woman who awaits life-altering news, reliving her memories of leaving Tehran for Montreal and fiercely embracing love, lust, and rebellion. An unapologetic, soul-bearing exploration of the pursuit of freedom, Ms. Rebel delves into the transformative power of self-realization. With biting humor, heart-rending vulnerability, and explosive physicality, she revisits the past to unlock future possibilities.

Friday, October 6th, 2023 at 7pm.

Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street,

New York City

Secure your tickets and explore further details at Click Here

The performance invites introspection, forging a connection between viewers and Mehrnaz's personal journey of self-discovery amidst cultural pressures. Ms. Rebel resonates with themes of belonging, inheritance, and the relentless pursuit of true freedom, touching hearts and sparking thought-provoking conversations about universal struggles: an unmissable testament to the human spirit's quest for identity and liberty.