MOONSTONE ORCHARD Comes to The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From playwright and director Reese Villella comes Moonstone Orchard, a surrealist descent into ritual, desire, and the seductive pull of power. The production will be presented at The Tank on November 3, 2025, at 9:30 PM. Presented as part of The Tank's Moonlight Series, Moonstone Orchard joins a lineup of late-night works by independent artists.

Nestled in the heart of Appalachia, Moonstone Orchard centers on an elite men's society where the wealthy and powerful gather to enjoy nature, seek fellowship, and pursue career advancement. Once a year, the club's members and their wives convene for a wellness retreat: an event that promises rejuvenation but conceals something far more insidious.

When Margaret and Casey arrive, desperate to revive their marriage and save Casey's faltering career, they're drawn into a world of ritualized masculinity and female submission. As Margaret grows suspicious and Casey yields to the club's intoxicating order, the boundaries between agency, faith, and desire begin to collapse.

Previously presented at NYU's Broke People Play Festival, Moonstone Orchard returns in an expanded production at The Tank. The show is written and directed by Reese Villella, with stage management by William Owen, and features performances by Sofia Ko, Carter Williams, Chris Simcox, Chloe Little, Chris Cavazza, and Ren Nebet.