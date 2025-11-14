 tracker
MOMIX Returns To The Joyce With ALICE

Performances run from December 16, 2025–January 4, 2026 in the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
MOMIX Returns To The Joyce With ALICE Image
The Joyce Theater Foundation will once again welcome audiences to tumble down the rabbit hole with MOMIX this holiday season as Moses Pendleton’s fantastical ALICE returns for a three-week engagement from December 16, 2025–January 4, 2026 in the Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium.

Tickets, priced $17–$82 (including fees), are available online or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change.

For more than four decades, MOMIX has been a cherished part of The Joyce Theater’s history—a dazzling holiday tradition that defies gravity, expectation, and imagination itself. Following its sold-out 2022 premiere, Moses Pendleton’s kaleidoscopic masterpiece ALICE returns for an encore engagement that reopens the rabbit hole wider than ever.

In this mind-bending fantasia, MOMIX’s dancer-illusionists stretch the limits of the human form as caterpillars undulate, rabbits vanish, and Queens of Hearts reign in mischievous splendor. Pendleton transforms Lewis Carroll’s classic tale into a living optical dream—part circus, part hallucination, part bedtime story—where bodies seem to bend light, logic, and even time.

With each spin and tumble, MOMIX: ALICE reaffirms why Pendleton’s wonderland has become a Joyce holiday favorite for generations—a place where every illusion delights, and every leap reminds us that the impossible is just part of the fun.




