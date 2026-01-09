MESSAGES and RICHARD III to be Presented at Wild Project

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

wild project has unveiled two new shows to be presented in their space this winter. All events will take place at wild project. Tickets are available for advance purchase at https://thewildproject.org/.

Messages

Presented by MUR

Sunday, January 18th at 3pm

MUR's newest work, MESSAGES is a cycle of hymnals forged through ritual, obsession, and orchestral instinct. Written during an intensive period of manic depression, the piece treats music as spellwork; each track a transmission meant to reconnect spirit, self, and earth.

Inspired by Messages From the Heart of the Divine by Ashley River, MESSAGES unfolds as a series of incantations: intimate, confrontational, and unashamed of longing. Hymnals rewritten for the living, the dead, the ruined, and those still listening after everything else goes quiet. Beyond the album, MESSAGES expands into art installations at wild project by Victor Jeffreys II.

RICHARD III

Presented by Atlas Shakespeare Company

Directed by Adriana Alter

February 17 - March 1, 2026

Three months ago, Henry VI was murdered. The new king, Edward-dangerously suggestible, self-destructively decadent, and irrevocably shattered by the recent civil war-is still trying to drink his way out of depression. And, in the shadows, his youngest brother is counting down the minutes until the sun finally sets on the endless party. Come meet Richard: Shakespeare's first great villain. He wants the crown. He knows exactly how many people are in his way. And he's already looking forward to killing them all. Henry VI was just the warmup. (It may have crossed your mind that this is not ideal king material. That's occurred to other people too. Feel free to discuss it with their severed heads.) The party is almost over. Time to come to the dark side.

The cast will feature Toni Anderson, Ethan Baker, Charlotte Blacklock, Chris Clark, Zachary C. Clark, Timm Coleman, Yeshua Ellis, Gabe Girson, Nicholas Grevera, Christa Sousa, Nick Stevens, Matthew Tiemstra, Bradley Viktor, Quinlan Welch, and Joscelyne Wilmouth with Producer Alexander Nero, Technical Director Timm Coleman, Lighting Designer Nicholas Grevera, Costume Designer Madeline Rostmeyer, and Fight Choreographer Leighton Schlanger.