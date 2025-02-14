News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MESHUGGAH-NUNS! to be Presented at Maggie's Little Theater

March 23 - 3:30 p.m., March 29 - 8:00 p.m., March 30 - 3:30 p.m., April 5 - 8:00 p.m., and April 6 - 3:30 p.m.

Maggie's Little Theater will present Meshuggah-Nuns!, the riotous musical comedy that brings together nuns, a seasick cast, and unexpected friendship in a high-energy, laugh-out-loud production.

Join in for an unforgettable performance as the Little Sisters of Hoboken set sail on a cruise that takes an unexpected turn-leaving the sisters to team up with a single remaining actor from a production of Fiddler on the Roof. Packed with catchy songs, witty humor, and heartwarming moments, Meshuggah-Nuns! is a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

Performances will run March 23 - 3:30 p.m., March 29 - 8:00 p.m., March 30 - 3:30 p.m., April 5 - 8:00 p.m., and April 6 - 3:30 p.m.

Location:
Maggie's Little Theater
St. Margaret Parish Hall
66-05 79th Place, Middle Village, NY 11379

Cast (Alphabetical Order): Alie Campbell - Sister Mary Amnesia; Alan Perkins - Howard; Ben Kaminski - Cruise Director Brayden; Brooke Lynn McGowan - Sister Mary Hubert; Kim Guarino - Reverend Mother; Kristin Robles - Sister Robert Anne; Nydia Blackshear - Ensemble/Sister; Paul Mastrella - Purser Max; and Regina Lim Fischdick - Ensemble/Sister.

Production Team: Director: Monica Maddock; Musical Director: Ray Naccari; Choreographer: Ginny Lawler Harmon; Stage Manager: Claire Spinetti; Producers: Dolores Voyer, Joe Annese, Miriam Denu; Costumer/House Manager: Miriam Denu; Producer/Set Design & Construction: Ed Voyer.





