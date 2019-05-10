MEDUSA: THE MUSICAL to Feature in Concert Lineup May 20

Medusa: The Musical, which had a debut through New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Spring Festival this April will play songs from its bustling score as part of the May 20, 2019 concert of Broadway's Future Songbook Series presented by Arts and Artists for Tomorrow. The musical's writing team, both alumni of the prestigious NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Rachel Dean (Anxiety Project) and Wes Braver (Metadata), will present the show's score, which features a wide variety of pop, hip hop, and mythical rock flares. The evening is by produced and hosted by John Znidarsic, Artistic Director of Arts and Artists for Tomorrow.

Based on the original Greek myth, Medusa: The Musical is the story of a woman who goes to Athens to try and make her own fate. She wins an election to become a priestess, but when the god Poseidon assaults her one night, she finds how little power she has in this supposedly free and enlightened city. As Medusa fights back against both gods and mortals, rumors fly about this angry woman with "snakes in her hair," and the legend is born. Told with modern language and a darkly energetic score of hip-hop and rock, Medusa is an ancient tragedy that is as timely and necessary as ever.

Medusa: The Musical will have an invited industry reading in Fall 2019, followed by a Spring 2020 Off-Broadway debut. For more information, to listen to the demo, or subscribe to updates, please visit www.musicalmedusa.com.

Performing at the NYPL event will be Ally Bonino, Julian Diaz-Granados, Chelsea Williams, Tatiana Wechsler, Ray Fanara, Anna Nguyen, David Ossman, Ariana Papaleo, Luana Psaros, Libby Rounds, David Lenahan and Patrick Yeboah.

MUSICIANS: Ian LeRoy (Music Director), Nic Vardanega, Magda Kress and Janna Graham

All tickets are free and are available on a first come first-served basis.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You