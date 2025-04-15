MAYONNAISE RIZADAS AND GATORADE Comes to La MaMa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 28th at 7:00pm, Mayonnaise Rizadas and Gatorade will have its first public Stage Reading at La MaMa. Written by Santiago Molina, a Resident Artist at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, Mayonnaise Rizadas and Gatorade is a fictional autobiography. Greek mythology's Narcissus is waiting in a white, impersonal room for his diagnosis as his wings are falling. He then learns he has a hereditary terminal disease: unhappiness, most likely caused by the inability to love himself. But the disease doesn't end with Narcissus. Centuries later, he is reborn into Santiago, a lonely, gay man living in New York City whose grandmother just died, and who prays for his homosexuality to be removed from his body. Santiago, who is stuck in Limbo, now faces the imaginative possibilities of a life on Earth if he decides to live, or the reencountering with his diseased loved ones and historical martyrs if he dies.

This first developmental reading will be Directed by Santiago Molina. Produced by Alison Zhang and Santiago Casares. And the Playwriting Dramaturg is Dagny Rebhan.

The cast includes Santiago Casares, Martina Demaio, Boy Ewald, Anette Gonzalez, Jonny-James Kajoba, Daniely Martins, Braden Misiaszek, Irina Persan, Indiana Robinson-Dawes, and Max Scarlangen.

This reading is part of The Experiments play reading series at La MaMa. It has provided a forum for talented playwrights and theatre makers to continue their creative process. The Monday night readings give emerging artists the opportunity to hear their developing works read by professional actors and receive valuable audience feedback. Experiments remains an artist driven service organized around shifting themes to allow a larger, under-served theater community to experience a greater diversity of programming.

