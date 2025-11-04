MATT & BEN Comes to The NuBox This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MATT & BEN, by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers, will return to the city-directed by Rosie Corr and starring Julie Sandler and Will Tway. This play follows the hilarious hijinks that ensue between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck when, one afternoon in 1995, the script for 'Good Will Hunting' falls from their ceiling, forcing them to reckon with what it means to maintain their friendship in the face of newfound Hollywood success.

This play is presented through kindakismet, a new Queens-based production company, founded by the show's stars, Julie Sandler and Will Tway. This production seeks to challenge expectations of gender and sexuality while providing an escape into radical, laugh-out-loud, joy.

MATT & BEN is directed by Rosie Corr (Asst. Dir. HARMONY B'way), who brings a fresh take to this hysterical piece of theatre. Julie Sandler, who has recently performed at 14 Street Y, American Theatre for Actors, and Studio 45, plays the charismatic Ben Affleck. She is joined by Will Tway, an Actor-Writer who's performed at La Mama, Teatro LATEA, and recently appeared in a reading Star Vehicle with Small Boat Productions. The production is stage managed by Joñi Chao Honeywell, with lighting design by Finn Meyercord and fight choreography by Michèle Carter-Cram.

A portion of this production's proceeds go to Trans Lifeline, which is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis - for the trans community, by the trans community.