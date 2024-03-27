MARIANAS TRENCH by Scott C. Sickles to Run at Alchemical Studios This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander theatre artists, and Roly Poly Productions, in association with Mixed Asian Media and Theater Resources Unlimited's TRU Diversity initiative, will present MARIANAS TRENCH (Part One of THE SECOND WORLD TRILOGY) by WGA Award-winning and Emmy-nominated writer Scott C. Sickles, directed by Janet Bentley (Producing Artist, Roly Poly Productions). The production will run for 12 performances from Saturday, April 27 thru Sunday, May 11, 2024, at Alchemical Studios, located at 50 West 17th Street, 12th Floor, Manhattan. The cast features Nik Duggan, Jinn S. Kim, Timothy Kim, Chad Anthony Miller, Jon Okabayashi, Christine Verleny, Perri Yaniv, and Morgan Zipf-Meister.

The design and production team for MARIANAS TRENCH includes assistant direction by Lori Kee, sound design and technical direction by Andy Evan Cohen (Producing Artist, Roly Poly Productions), lighting design by Crys Clemente, and production stage management by Sabrina Morabito. Pradanya Subramanyan serves as Producer and Leviathan Lab Producing Artistic Director Ariel Estrada serves as Lead Producer on the production.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Teddy Passanante and Anzor Khasanov are eleven-year-old pen pals. Teddy is a half-Korean nerd enduring constant prejudice despite living in a liberal U.S. made up of what used to be the Blue States. Anzor is the child of Muslim refugees trapped in the militant right-wing Christian theocracy that used to be the Red States. The boys know their correspondence is mandated and monitored by Anzor's government. THE SECOND WORLD TRILOGY, which also features the plays PANGEA and THE KNOWN UNIVERSE, chronicles Teddy and Anzor's love story from the alternate 2020 of MARIANAS TRENCH all the way to the literal end of the world.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Scott C. Sickles is an LGBTQ+, neurodivergent, Mixed Korean writer whose work has been performed in New York City, across the U.S., and internationally in Canada, Australia, the UK, Hungary, Singapore, Indonesia, Lebanon, and Dubai. He received a New York Innovative Theatre Award for his drama Composure, published by Next Stage Press. A 15-year veteran of writing for daytime drama, he has received five consecutive Writers Guild of America awards for General Hospital and numerous Emmy nominations. Sickles is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. www.scottcsickles.com

Performance Details:

PERFORMANCES

Saturday, April 27 - Saturday, May 11

Tuesdays thru Thursdays @ 7:00 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays @ 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 @ 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Alchemical Studios, 50 West 17th Street, 12th floor, NYC I MAP

Pay-As-You-Are: $20 - $65, sliding scale

BUY TICKETS HERE:

CONTRIBUTE TO MARIANAS TRENCH: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/support-leviathan-lab-s-marianas-trench