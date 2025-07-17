MAKING ENDS MEET Will Premeire as Part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Making Ends Meet, an original musical comedy with book and lyrics by Kleban Award winners Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman, will have its world premiere as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival in Manhattan, with four performances, July 24 -27, 2025. The show features a pop-rock score by British composer, Ian Brandon.

This zany new musical tells the story of two married men, Sal and Jake--both vice presidents at a high-profile Manhattan investment firm--who lose their jobs when Wall Street crumbles. A seemingly innocent misunderstanding sends them spiraling into an unexpected sideline: "entertaining" the wealthy, restless married women of Westchester County (all played by the same woman). Their secret gigolo venture soon snowballs into a full-blown operation, but how long can they keep it up before their own wives find out?

Making Ends Meet features the talents of Michelle Cosentino (Kinky Boots), Stephanie Israelson (My Big Gay Italian Wedding), Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock, Finding Neverland), Tim Shea (Rock of Ages) and Nick Varricchio (Beautiful). The show is directed by Emily Loesser (Titanic, By Jeeves) and choreographed by Alexa Racioppi (CATS). Michael Kaish (Stranger Sings!, Jersey Boys) is the musical director.

Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman’s other collaborations include One Night (also premiering in the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival this year!); The Jerusalem Syndrome (York Theatre Company, Original Cast Recording on JAY Records); That Time of the Year, (York Theatre Company, Original Cast Recording on JAY Records); Wallenberg (White Plains Performing Arts Center); Suddenly Hope (Denver Civic Theatre, Stamford Center for the Arts); and a musical version of the 1942 film I Married a Witch, for which they earned ASCAP’s first-ever Sammy Cahn Award for Outstanding Lyricists.

In addition to Making Ends Meet, Ian Brandon’s composing credits include Lit (California Center For The Arts); Walks of Life (La Jolla Playhouse); A Christmas Carol (Lamb’s Players Theatre); Hall Pass (La Jolla Playhouse); Scales of the Unexpected (Edinburgh Festival); Ishq (Sadlers Wells); The Fall (Redbridge Drama Centre); A Scent of Flowers (Brockley Jack Theatre); ‘Dentity Crisis (Bridewell Theatre); Big Bruvva(Edinburgh Festival);and The Enchanted Palace (Bridewell Theatre).