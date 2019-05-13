MAGIC 8 BALL, MY LIFE WITH ASPERGER'S Comes To Kraine Theater

HORSE TRADE THEATER GROUP (Erez Ziv, Managing Director), in association with CRYSTAL PENNY PRODUCTIONS present MAGIC 8 BALL, MY LIFE WITH ASPERGER'S, written by and starring GEORGE STEEVES, making its New York City premiere on May 28, with a one-night-only engagement at KRAINE THEATER (85 East 4 Street) in Manhattan. Tickets are $15-$20, and can be purchased by visiting www.horsetrade.info or calling 212.777.6088.

MAGIC 8 BALL, MY LIFE WITH ASPERGER'S, told with a Magic 8 Ball, is the award-winning one-man comedy, written by and starring George Steeves, depicting his story of trials and tribulations living on the autism spectrum. Spanning from childhood to adulthood, MAGIC 8 BALL, details George's challenging experiences in school, dating and trying to fit in, all whilst maintaining the hopes that stardom will one day grant him the acceptance we all strive to achieve.

MAGIC 8 BALL, MY LIFE WITH ASPERGER'S was a Pick of the Fringe at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, received The Larry Cornwall Award for Musical Excellence, The Soaring Solo Artist Award for Excellence in Solo Theatre, The Producer's Encore Award all at the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival, and the Award for Best One Person Show - Comedy at the 2017 North Hollywood Fringe Festival.

"I wrote this play to be a voice for everybody on the autism spectrum, even for those who cannot speak, I will speak for them. In a country that's divided right now, I want to make sure that every single voice is heard during these difficult times." - George Steeves.

GEORGE STEEVES was born and raised on the east coast, at the age of 19, he relocated to Southern California to pursue a career in entertainment, while completing his B.A. in communications at California Lutheran University. George is a recording artist with music available for purchase at iTunes; he is also a proud member of SAG-AFTRA. Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and her one-woman show from the 1980's, George decided that the time was right to tell his own story on stage and to reveal both the struggles and triumphs of growing up with Asperger's Syndrome and living life on the autism spectrum. George hopes to share his story with the world at large, while using his voice to speak for others on the spectrum that in some cases have been less fortunate.

Horse Trade Theater Group was founded in 1998. The aim was and is to form a mostly self-sustaining theater group; one that would focus on new work and provide affordable rental space to scores of Independent artists as well as produce a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater.

Today we service over 16,000 audience members a year, hundreds of artists, close to $200,000 in box office receipts, eight different festivals, three resident companies (all female lead), two dozen monthly shows, two free programs at Manhattan Correctional Center for the female population, two writer's workshops and much more.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You