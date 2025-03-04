MADCAPPED MYSTERIES to be Presented at Broadway Comedy Club

The event will take place on Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Are you tired of the same old entertainment? Do you crave something interactive, original, and downright hilarious? Then mark your calendars for Sunday, March 9, 2025, because Madcapped Mysteries is bringing its one-of-a-kind murder mystery experience to the legendary Broadway Comedy Club at 318 West 53rd Street! Be the Detective, Suspect, and Storyteller in This Hilarious, Improvised Murder Mystery!
Forget scripted lines and predictable plots. Madcapped Mysteries throws you into the heart of a crime scene that's created entirely on the spot. This isn't just a show; it's a collaborative storytelling adventure where you and your fellow audience members become the stars.
Don't miss your chance to be part of the mystery! It's like stepping into a live-action crime drama, where your creativity drives the story. This immersive experience has become our #1 selling event for private parties, and for good reason:
Join us on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Broadway Comedy Club for an evening of interactive entertainment you won't soon forget. This weekend's show will.be hosted by Walt Frasier, who has 30 years of professional comedy, Theater and music credits, and has been seen on Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Billions, Netflix, HBO, MTV, USA, etc.
Book your next private event today and let us bring the laughter and intrigue to you! Perfect for any occasion, Madcapped Mysteries is the ultimate way to create a memorable and unique experience.
