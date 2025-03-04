MADCAPPED MYSTERIES to be Presented at Broadway Comedy Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you tired of the same old entertainment? Do you crave something interactive, original, and downright hilarious? Then mark your calendars for Sunday, March 9, 2025, because Madcapped Mysteries is bringing its one-of-a-kind murder mystery experience to the legendary Broadway Comedy Club at 318 West 53rd Street! Be the Detective, Suspect, and Storyteller in This Hilarious, Improvised Murder Mystery!

Forget scripted lines and predictable plots. Madcapped Mysteries throws you into the heart of a crime scene that's created entirely on the spot. This isn't just a show; it's a collaborative storytelling adventure where you and your fellow audience members become the stars.

Here's how it works:

The Mastermind: Our professional Detective, also a seasoned improv comedian, guides the narrative, setting the stage and keeping the laughs flowing.

Your Imagination Unleashed: You and your fellow guests become the architects of the mystery, suggesting characters, motives, and clues.

Everyone's a Suspect: By the end of the night, everyone in the room will be a character - witness, suspect, friend, family - all intertwined in a completely original crime drama.

The Ultimate Whodunit: Together, you'll unravel the mystery, piece together the clues, and reveal the culprit in a thrilling climax that's as surprising as it is funny.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the mystery! It's like stepping into a live-action crime drama, where your creativity drives the story. This immersive experience has become our #1 selling event for private parties, and for good reason:

Join us on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Broadway Comedy Club for an evening of interactive entertainment you won't soon forget. This weekend's show will.be hosted by Walt Frasier, who has 30 years of professional comedy, Theater and music credits, and has been seen on Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Billions, Netflix, HBO, MTV, USA, etc.

Want to create your own Madcapped Mystery?

Book your next private event today and let us bring the laughter and intrigue to you! Perfect for any occasion, Madcapped Mysteries is the ultimate way to create a memorable and unique experience.

Versatility is Key: Whether you're planning a corporate team-building event, a milestone birthday bash (30, 40, 50, or even 55+), or a fun-filled teen event at a library or school, Madcapped Mysteries adapts to any audience and venue.

Intimate or Lively: Perfect for smaller gatherings of 30 or fewer, it creates an engaging and personal experience.

Laughter Guaranteed: Our improv-trained Detective ensures a night of non-stop laughter and unforgettable moments.

Get your tickets for the March 9th show at EVENTBRITE

Visit New York Improv Theater to learn more about private events.

