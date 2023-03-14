M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL Will Debut at Caveat This Month

Following a sold-out run of his nationally-acclaimed THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL, hilarious composer-cum-comedy-writer Dylan MarcAurele has now delighted fans with the announcement of his latest creation for the stage: M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL.

M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL will have its debut performance at Caveat on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 7:00PM. The show will be performed for one night only.

M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL is based on the new campy thriller flick M3GAN. While the film was only just released in cinemas this past January, its absurd premise has already skyrocketed it to cult-level b-movie status: designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN is a lifelike doll that can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of child's friend and teacher, playmate, and protector. When Gemma then becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences...

M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL, written by 2023 Richard Rodgers Award-winner MarcAurele (creator of the viral musical Instagram series @RHONYmusical) and directed by Olivia Miller (Bloody Mary: LIVE!) is a brand new parody musical that follows the titular artificially intelligent babydoll "M3GAN" on her mission to optimize her objective function: do murders, and "serve lewks".

Cast members include Miller as M3gan, Lizzy Brooks (Broadway's Macbeth) as despondent but sexually curious orphan Cady, and Brooke Sweeney (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical) as outrageously incompetent guardian and roboticist Gemma and Gus Mayopoulos (Stand Up NY) as, well, everyone else.

The show's hilarious original score ranges in genres from 2010's-era dance party bangers to belty Broadway ballads. Such pastiche bops include "(She's Got A) Number In Her Name," "Wanna Fill That Hole," and "Slay." And with choreography by Justin Flores (NYC drag artist Mandra Dee), the show's characters will not just be running for their lives, but lip-syncing for them, too...

MarcAurele's first work, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL, sold out mere hours after being announced online in September: Instagram followers from throughout the country planned impulsive weekend trips to Manhattan on the spot to experience their favorite account finally being realized into the full-length show they had been begging him for. This new show M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL promises to be just as pop-cultishly-crowd-pleasing. And likely to sell out just as quickly.

Tickets for this one-night-only debut performance of M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL have just been released and are now available.