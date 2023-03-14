Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL Will Debut at Caveat This Month

The production will have its debut performance at Caveat on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Following a sold-out run of his nationally-acclaimed THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL, hilarious composer-cum-comedy-writer Dylan MarcAurele has now delighted fans with the announcement of his latest creation for the stage: M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL.

M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL will have its debut performance at Caveat on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 7:00PM. The show will be performed for one night only.

M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL is based on the new campy thriller flick M3GAN. While the film was only just released in cinemas this past January, its absurd premise has already skyrocketed it to cult-level b-movie status: designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN is a lifelike doll that can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of child's friend and teacher, playmate, and protector. When Gemma then becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences...

M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL, written by 2023 Richard Rodgers Award-winner MarcAurele (creator of the viral musical Instagram series @RHONYmusical) and directed by Olivia Miller (Bloody Mary: LIVE!) is a brand new parody musical that follows the titular artificially intelligent babydoll "M3GAN" on her mission to optimize her objective function: do murders, and "serve lewks".

Cast members include Miller as M3gan, Lizzy Brooks (Broadway's Macbeth) as despondent but sexually curious orphan Cady, and Brooke Sweeney (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical) as outrageously incompetent guardian and roboticist Gemma and Gus Mayopoulos (Stand Up NY) as, well, everyone else.

The show's hilarious original score ranges in genres from 2010's-era dance party bangers to belty Broadway ballads. Such pastiche bops include "(She's Got A) Number In Her Name," "Wanna Fill That Hole," and "Slay." And with choreography by Justin Flores (NYC drag artist Mandra Dee), the show's characters will not just be running for their lives, but lip-syncing for them, too...

MarcAurele's first work, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE PARODY MUSICAL, sold out mere hours after being announced online in September: Instagram followers from throughout the country planned impulsive weekend trips to Manhattan on the spot to experience their favorite account finally being realized into the full-length show they had been begging him for. This new show M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL promises to be just as pop-cultishly-crowd-pleasing. And likely to sell out just as quickly.

Tickets for this one-night-only debut performance of M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL have just been released and are now available.




Richard Ploetz's THE COUNTRY PLAY To Have World Premiere At Theater For The New CityRichard Ploetz's THE COUNTRY PLAY To Have World Premiere At Theater For The New City
March 24, 2023

A peaceful retirement is turned upside down by two unexpected house guests in Richard Ploetz's THE COUNTRY PLAY.
Houses On The Moon Theater Company Announces New LeadershipHouses On The Moon Theater Company Announces New Leadership
March 24, 2023

​​​​​​​Houses on the Moon Theater Company has been creating original work in line with their mission of amplifying the unheard voice for the past 22 years.
New Musicals COMING SOON And SAINT SEBASTIAN Launch The 16th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works SeriesNew Musicals COMING SOON And SAINT SEBASTIAN Launch The 16th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series
March 24, 2023

The 16th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series launches on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 7PM ET at the Robert Moss Theatre at Playwrights Horizons Downtown (440 Lafayette St., 4th floor, NYC).
Ensemble Studio Theatre Presents SMARTEnsemble Studio Theatre Presents SMART
March 24, 2023

Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) will begin performances for Mary Elizabeth Hamilton’s new play SMART on Thursday, March 30. Directed by EST Member Matt Dickson, SMART will run to April 23 with an official press opening on Thursday, April 6 at 545 West 52nd Street. 
Finalists Announced For SOUND BITES X, 10th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute MusicalsFinalists Announced For SOUND BITES X, 10th Annual Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals
March 23, 2023

Theater Now New York, one of the nation's leading producers of original short form musicals, has selected 10 finalists to be presented in its SOUND BITES X Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. The festival will take place on May 8th at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 W 67th St, New York). 
