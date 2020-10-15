Local Start-Up Company Debuts New Work For Thanksgiving A FAMILY TREE

A Family Tree follows the story of a family wrestling with an aging parent and daily life.

The Pressure Players, an ensemble company inspired by new work and new voices, hosted their very first public reading in collaboration with the Tanger Hillel at Brooklyn College, on October 13, 2020.

A Family Tree, which follows the story of a family wrestling with an aging parent and daily life.

A Family Tree is the second work that The Pressure Players will be producing, and the work will feature Stephanie Juergens, Jai Sada, Lucia Williams, Thomas Reilly, Tina Barone, and Mayah Burke.

This follows their latest success in publishing and producing Dawn of a Great Panic, an audio adaptation of H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds.

The project will be directed by Greg McGovern. The playwright, Cris Eli Blak, Artistic Director Danielle Kogan, and Business Manager Jim Walsh will also be in attendance at the reading and participating as crew members in the making of this show. Sound editing will be done by ET Studio Productions.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You