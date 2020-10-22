Loading Dock Theatre Presents $#!THOLE COUNTRY CLAPBACK Written and Performed by Pascale Armand

$#!thole Country Clapback will premiere live online October 24th.

Loading Dock Theatre will be presenting their first-ever digital workshop performance, $#!thole Country Clapback written and performed by Pascale Armand (Tony nominee for her role in Danai Gurira's Eclipsed). Premiering live online October 24th, this bold and dynamic one woman show explores the story of Pascale's family's immigration and her relationship with both of the countries she has called home.

This performance will be benefiting Friends of Haiti in New York a nonprofit organization whose mission is to assist impoverished families in rural Haiti by providing enhanced education, quality healthcare and sustainable economic development.

When asked about the importance of the piece and why she is doing it now, Armand said "I'm grateful to be doing this piece - not the way I expected to! - but the chance to dispel and counter misconceptions, give an audience an opportunity to meet the people I know and love and help Haiti out in any small way I can is rewarding. It's a labor of love I'll gladly engage in whenever I get the chance."

$#!thole Country Clapback

By Pascale Armand

Directed By Kimille Howard

Video editing by Daniela Hart

Dramaturgy by Arminda Thomas and Nathaniel Foster

October 24 at 7 PM

January of 2018, Donald Trump made an erroneous statement that compelled Tony nominee Pascale Armand to put pen to paper. Since then, she has been developing her theatrical one-woman show in response. The sweeping piece chronicles her family's immigration journey into and out of the US. Through this, Pascale comes to terms with her dual identity and the inexplicable link between Haiti and the United States that is often ignored, dismissed, or unknown. Pascale Armand's $#!thole Country Clapback takes a bold and intimate look into what makes us who we are - and where the heart calls home. The virtual reading will benefit Friends of Haiti in New York, tickets and more information at https://nyfoh.org/clapback/ and reserve your spot here

Loading Dock was founded by playwright/director Leegrid Stevens and actor Erin Treadway. The company is based in Brooklyn where it creates original works that explore the extremes in human behavior and emotional, character-driven plays with an experimental edge. Notable productions include Spaceman (nominated for two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance and Outstanding Lighting Design), The Dudleys (winner of the New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Innovative Design), The Twelfth Floor (nominated for four New York Innovative Theatre Awards), and Ms. Julie, Asian Equities, amongst others.

Loading Dock Theatre is proud to present the fourth season of Forklift, our reading and developmental program presenting works in progress by exciting writers and directors, in our space in Brooklyn. Loading Dock is made possible with funding from the Brooklyn Arts Council.

Curated by Charles Quittner, Forklift has presented workshops of new pieces by Billy McEntee, Tanya Everett, Sam Chanse, Brittain Ashford & Gracie Gardner, Zoë Geltman, The Syndicate of Initiative, Daaimah Mubashshir, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Troy Deutsch, Asia Gagnon, Sam Schanwald & Avery Leigh Draut, Ryan Szelong, Thicket and Thistle, Noah Mease, and Charlie O'Leary.

