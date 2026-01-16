THE TRASH GARDEN Set for Special Fundraising Show at St Marks

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After winning Best Play in the 2024 NYC Fringe, FRIGID New York will present THE TRASH GARDEN written and directed by Padraig Bond as a fundraising performance on its way to the Adelaide Fringe Festival. The performance will be presented at UNDER St Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York NY, 1009) on Saturday, January 31st at 7:00pm.

Living in a wasteland of garbage, Atlas and Evelyn play games and reinvent theater to cope with being the last people on Earth.

Come see resident playwright Padraig Bond 's benefit production of The Trash Garden, Best Play Winner at the 2024 NYC Fringe at FRIGID! The Trash Team is gearing up to perform at Adelaide International Festival Fringe in Australia this March, and you can support them by attending this show, and by donating to their Kickstarter HERE!

The cast will feature Luis Feliciano (Celine Song's Family at La MaMa, The Climate Fables, If I Did, You Deserved It), Kristen Hoffman (Celine Song's Family at LaMaMa, Winning is Winning, The Climate Fables, If I Did, You Deserved It), and Padraig Bond (The Climate Fables, Hamlet, The Good-Story Murders at Japan Society, If I Did, You Deserved It, OYL's Antigone toured across Zagorochoria, Greece).

The creative team includes Padraig Bond (Playwright/Director/Producer), Jess Lauricello (Stage Manager/Production Manager/Dramaturg/Producer), Bailey Bennett (Sound Designer), Luis Feliciano (Producer), and Kristen Hoffman (Producer).

Padraig Bond (Playwright/Director) is an award-winning playwright, director, actor, and producer from New York City. He is the author of The Climate Fables, rated 5 stars in the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and Best Play winner at the 2024 New York City Fringe. He is currently a resident playwright at FRIGID New York. He has trained with the Siti Company in New York and Paris, SCOT Company in Japan, performed with OYL Theatre Company in northern Greece, and studied comedy improv with Upright Citizens Brigade. He is a graduate of Hunter College in Manhattan. He has worked at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the United States Congress, and at Somboon Legacy Foundation in Thailand, caring for old and sick elephants. His acting has been described as "sorcery" and his writing as "a masterpiece" by Theatre Times. Past written works include THE TRASH GARDEN, DEBATING EXTINCTION, THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER, OGALLALA, THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY, THE CLOUDS, and COYOTE OUGHTA EAT THAT SALESMAN!

The Climate Fables is a 12 play cycle that delves deep into the future of humanity amidst the challenges of climate change: DEBATING EXTINCTION, THE TRASH GARDEN, THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER, OGALLALA, THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY, COYOTE OUGHTTA EAT THAT SALESMAN! and THE CLOUDS offer fresh narratives on the consequences and possibilities of our changing world. These captivating plays, born out of Padraig Bond's engagement with real-world climate disasters like Hurricane Ida and the Canadian Wildfire Smog, as well as his volunteer work with elephants, are deeply informed by environmental science predictions about the actual future of our planet.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater.