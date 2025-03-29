Living Room Productions Extends Run Of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Living Room Productions has announced the extension of its production of Georgia Mertching is Dead at Brooklyn Art Haus. Due to extraordinary audience demand and sold-out performances, the show will now run through Tuesday, April 1st 2025.

Georgia Mertching is Dead, written by Catya McMullen and directed by Laura Carswell, has captivated audiences with its sharp wit, emotional depth, and powerful performances. The production follows the journey of three lifelong friends as they navigate love, loss, and the messy, beautiful complications of adulthood.

"We've been overwhelmed by the response to this production," said Ellyn Heald, Artistic Director of Living Room Productions. "The demand has exceeded our expectations, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to share this beautiful, funny, and deeply human story with even more audiences."

Performances will continue at Brooklyn Art Haus, located at 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets for the extended run are now on sale and are expected to sell quickly. Audiences are encouraged to secure their seats in advance.

About Living Room Productions

Living Room Productions is an independent theater company in New York City founded in 2023 by LAMDA graduates and professional actors, Ellyn Heald, Laura Carswell, and Su Hendrickson. LRP's goal is to create compelling, professional productions while supporting the well-being and growth of the artists in our community.

Photo Credit: Georgia Nerheim

Comments