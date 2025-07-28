Laura Clare Browne's ATTICWIFE to Have Staged Reading at The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank will present a staged reading of atticwife, a new dark comedy written and performed by Laura Clare Browne (macbitches). Laura will play the title role of Astrid Fisher, and is joined by Jen Clark, who is playing Leah Park. Rebecca Wilson (Best Friends/Worst Partners) will direct.

More about atticwife: Astrid Fisher is a tradwife influencer taking things to the next level: she claims that she has been willingly locked away in the attic by her husband and is cheerfully awaiting a lobotomy. While most of the internet can't seem to figure out whether or not she's just doing a bit, some viewers think something much more sinister is going on. Viewers like Leah Park—her old high school lab partner who's been obsessively hate-watching her content for years. Leah decides to take things into her own hands and breaks into Astrid's attic to try and rescue her before it's too late. But is Astrid really in danger? And if she is, can Leah convince her to go?

A dark comedy about alt-right grifters, internalized misogyny, and women trying to support other women... even when they really, REALLY suck.

atticwife is being presented as a part of The Tank's Limefest, a zesty festival that highlights and supports the work of women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists.

atticwife has one performance at The Tank's 98-seat theatre. The show is Sunday, August 10th, 2025 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $23.