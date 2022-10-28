Latino Theater Company Presents Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

Latino Theater Company returns to downtown's Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels with the company's signature holiday pageant, presented this year by El Gallo Giro. Two performances of La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin, a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 2002, will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, each at 7:30 p.m. General admission is free, with premium, reserved seating available for $45.



Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531. Starring Esperanza América (Kenan, This Fool) as the Virgin and Sal López (Wakanda Forever, Black Panther 2, 7 Cemeteries, Centurion the Dancing Stallion) as Juan Diego, the cast of La Virgen features over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community. The City's largest theatrical holiday pageant, La Virgen has been covered by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles HOY, Univision and Fox News among many others.



Adapted for the stage by Latino Theater Company resident playwright Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th century text The Nican Mopohua and directed by company artistic director José Luis Valenzuela, this epic event will feature live musical accompaniment by los Hermanos Herrera.



Featured roles also include Richard Azurdia as Fraile José; Damian Delgado as Tlamantini and Juan Bernardino; Cástulo Guerra as El Obispo; Xavi Moreno as Fraile Joaquin; Geoffrey Rivas as Fraile Martin; Lucy Rodríguez as Citlali; and Cheryl Umaña as La Criada.



The production features sets and projections by Cameron Mock and Emily MacDonald; original music composed and performed by Alfredo Lopez Mondragon, with original indigenous music performed by Christopher García; and choreography by Urbanie Lucero.



Performances are in Spanish with English supertitles.



Two performances of La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is located at 555 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. General admission is free, with premium reserved seating available for $45. For more information, call (213) 489-0994, or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.