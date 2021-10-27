La MaMa Will Present Timothy White Eagle's Newest Work THE INDIGO ROOM Next Month

Timothy White Eagle, the Seattle-based Indigenous performance artist and collaborator with Taylor Mac, will debut his newest work, THE INDIGO ROOM - ritual theater about contemporary isolation and community - with performances November 11-21 at La MaMa's Downstairs theatre (66 E. 4 St.), it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa's artistic director.

Known for his performance in the cast of Taylor Mac's 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC, for which he served as Indigenous advisor and a member of the troupe's Dandy Minions in NYC and on tour, Timothy White Eagle will be joined in a live talk with Taylor Mac on Tuesday, November 2 at 7 p.m. And following the November 14 performance of THE INDIGO ROOM, the two artists will lead a post-show discussion. For info visit www.lamama.org

THE INDIGO ROOM is ritual theater rooted in the oldest and most universal myths, in which the 'hero' is swallowed alive by a monster (such as a snake or tiger or dragon) - and must find their way to freedom after outwitting the monster. While continuing to pay homage to the revered ancient myths, Timothy White Eagle takes his audience into a healing place in THE INDIGO ROOM: the belly of a whale, or La Balaine, where the whale and inhabitants breathe as one, all is calm, ordered and quiet, and where individual voices are heard, connections are built and isolation is overcome.

Prior to entering La Balaine, audience members will pass through a Carnivale-type room complete with games and challenges that represent human nature's drive to get what we desire, thus setting the tone for the environment in THE INDIGO ROOM.

Timothy White Eagle is a self-described undocumented Indigenous artist and ritualist who has been exploring ritual practices in his work throughout his career. Known for having created Seattle's performance art space COFFEE MESSIAH (Caffeine Saves), he was adopted as a child by a white family and subsequently spent 30 years learning about the Indigenous culture and his Native heritage as a protÃ©gÃ© with the Shoshone Elder Clyde Hall. His numerous Indigenous works include a celebrated collaboration with photographer Adrian Chesser, which resulted in the book THE RETURN. He is also the host of a weekly livestream, TIMOTHY WHITE EAGLE'S Medicine Show.

Timothy White Eagle is joined in the performances of THE INDIGO ROOM by the Violet Triangle: John Wilson, Hatlo Hatlo and Paul Budraitis.

Tickets to THE INDIGO ROOM are pay-what-you-can: from $10 to $60. (General admission). Performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m.