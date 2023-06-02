LOVE IN BLOOM to be Presented at Universal temple of the Arts This Month

This year Universal Temple of the Arts is inviting theater lovers of all ages to enjoy the musical production, Love In Bloom, indoors at a brand new location on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Wagner College Theatre, 1 Campus Road, Staten Island, NY 10301. Admission is FREE.

UTA is thrilled to mount the production at the renowned Wagner College Theatre, listed among the top 5 collegiate theater programs in the country. Back by popular demand, Love in Bloom is a performance featuring dance, music, visual art and poetry. It explores the breadth, depth and power of love using artistic expressions to convey love as the supreme emotion, a healing power and the most valuable gift. International jazz and blues singer, and a UTA Jazz Festival celebrity, Antoinette Montague, returns to the stage to powerfully deliver the experience of love, supported by Walter Rutledge choreography and lighting design, Jeannine Otis, Chorus Director, Dr. Darrell Smith, Music Director and Mary Bullock, Scenic Designer. Rashida Ladner-Seward is the Artistic Director of the community theater production that attracts a loyal audience.

Love, a guiding principle of the late Sajda Mussawir Ladner, one of the original founders of Universal Temple of the Arts and Executive Artistic Director, passed away in August 2021, she is also the playwright (with creative input from Poet, Lasa Sekou) of Love in Bloom that also includes an original song, Cokkika, by the iconic former Staten Island vocalist, Betty Shirley, now living in New Orleans. The mission of UTA is to "quicken the creative spirit in the individual and community and foster brotherly love."

Remember to RSVP at https://UTA-LoveInBloo,2023.eventbrite.com for a FREE evening of musical theater entertainment at Wagner College, 1 Campus Road, Staten Island, NY 10301. Production is family friendly for all ages, young and old!

About Universal Temple of the Arts

Universal Temple of the Arts (UTA) is a not-for-profit arts and cultural community-based organization. UTA works with seasoned professional artists to provide instruction in and exposure to, an eclectic blend of fine and performing arts. Our many FREE programs serve community members, particularly underserved children, by providing hands-on experiential and creative artistic outlets that uplift, enlighten, inspire, and facilitate unique expanded learning and enrichment opportunities that only the arts can foster. For further information about our work in the community, please visit www.utasi.org.