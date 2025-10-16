LIPSTICK to be Presented at the Hispanic Federation's FUERZAfest 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After winning the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Hispanic Federation's FUERZAfest 2025, LIPSTICK will return on October 25 & 26 with an English and extended version for the Frenzy Fest 2025, the festival focusing on social and psychological vulnerabilities hosted at El Barrio's Artspace PS109.

Haunted by his mother's reflection, a man defies gender, trauma, and desire with a lipstick as his talisman. Through live music and immersive storytelling, LIPSTICK unfolds like a fever dream where the personal experience becomes radically profound.

Written by Peruvian author Linda Morales Caballero, adapted and performed by Canarian theatermaker and actor Edu Díaz (A Drag Is Born, At the Barricades), and underscored by Cuban pianist Angelho Díaz, the piece channels a unique Hispanic diasporic energy that moves between tenderness and rebellion - a ritual of transformation that crosses oceans and generations.

LIPSTICK will be onstage at Frenzy Fest 2025 on Saturday, October 25th (4 PM) and Sunday, October 26th (8 PM) at El Barrio's Artspace PS109.