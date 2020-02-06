LES BOITES NOIRES a New Play About The Life Of A Haitian Family In The Big Apple to Debut at The Hudson Guild Theater

Papa Jean is an actor, writer, playwright, and content creator from New York City. He has a distinctive cultural background with a strong focus on portraying the voice of the Haitian community. Inspired by his family descent, he recently created a poignant new play, which ties into his background and the life of immigrants in this day and age.

The project is titled "Les Boites Noires," and it tells the story of a family who left their native homeland, Haiti, to relocate to NYC. The play blurs the lines between comedy and drama and offers light-hearted moments contrasting with deeper and more personal segments.

The audience can relate to the struggles of immigrants who made such a life-changing transition and had to deal with the challenges of adapting to a new environment without losing track of their ancestral traditions. Is it possible to stay connected with your home culture, and still adapt to the American culture?

This remarkable play deals with these very real issues in a way that is so engaging and easy for people from all walks of life to connect to.

Papa Jean is personally invested in this story, and he is the perfect spokesperson for people, especially those of Haitian and Caribbean backgrounds, who are unfortunately not often seen on stages to tell their important stories.

"Les Boites Noires" is going to debut in occasion of the NY Theatre Festival, with shows on 2/17 at 9 p.m., as well as 2/19 at 9 p.m., and 2/22 at 6:45 p.m.

The play will be showcased at The Hudson Guild Theater, 441 West 26th Street, New York, NY, 10001.

More information: http://www.papajeanrepublik.com/





