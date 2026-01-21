IN BETWEEN THE MOON AND THE SUN Debuts at FRIGID New York Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In Between the Moon and the Sun is a new play written and performed by Martina Demaio and Elian Wigisser, running April 2-18, 2026 in New York City as part of the FRIGID New York Festival.

A contemporary two-woman play, In Between the Moon and the Sun is created by two Latina artists who set out to tell a story rooted in their lived experiences and shared artistic journey. The production is directed by Bibi Sánchez.

The play follows Sol and Luna, two immigrant artists who meet while studying acting in New York City. When Luna's visa is approved and Sol's is denied, their friendship is tested by distance, uncertainty, and the realities of pursuing an artistic career across borders.

As auditions, survival jobs, visa processes, romantic relationships, and family crises reshape their expectations, both women are forced to confront what success truly means. As time and distance grow, the play asks whether staying, leaving, or letting go can also be acts of courage.

Exploring identity, migration, and emotional inheritance, the piece blends movement and text to create an intimate and poetic theatrical experience. At its core, In Between the Moon and the Sun is a meditation on resilience, friendship, and the ways love can endure even as dreams evolve.

Developed as an independent production, the play centers immigrant voices and reflects on the tension between past and present, home and reinvention.

Performances will take place at Chain Theatre. Tickets are available through the FRIGID New York Festival.