SHOW UP, KIDS! is Coming to ShapeShifter in Park Slope

This unique show involves children aged 3-10 in creating the story, props, and even music, making each performance a new experience.

By: Jan. 21, 2026
The acclaimed, outrageous, interactive family comedy "Show Up, Kids!" moves to ShapeShifter in Park Slope for the month of February on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m.

This long-running, interactive show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, hapless host Bebe enlists the help of the kids (and their grownups) to create everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest.

Show Up, Kids! features Bebe Tabickman and the kids, is written by Peter Michael Marino and the kids, directed by Michole Biancosino and the kids, with music by Michael Andrew.

ShapeShifter is located at 837 Union Street, Brooklyn 11215.




