SPOTLIGHT NEW WORKS FEST Now Accepting Submissions for New Plays and Musicals

CPA Theatricals and Gitelman & Good Publishers have announced that submissions are now open through February 3, 2026, for the Spotlight New Works Fest, a prestigious festival of readings celebrating exceptional new plays and musicals crafted for educational and community theatres.

Featuring bold new writers whose original plays and musicals demonstrate strong production potential for the secondary theatre market, the festival will be staged from June 29-July 5, 2026, as part of the Factory Series at the Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

The Spotlight New Works Fest welcomes new, original plays and musicals from writers of all backgrounds and experience levels and offers playwrights the opportunity to connect their work with the thousands of educational and community theatres looking for fresh, engaging material. Selected plays and musicals will be presented in the 65-seat theater as staged readings to industry professionals, theatre educators, and artistic directors who produce new works. Works should demonstrate:

- Wide production potential for educational and community theatres.

- Strong theatrical storytelling and character development.

- Originality and bold artistic vision.

- Suitability for diverse audiences and theatre communities nationwide.

Writers can submit their work through the official submission portal at spotlightnewworksfest.com, and should include a completed script, brief synopsis (one page or less), playwright biography (one paragraph), and author contact information. Participating companies will produce and stage their own readings, while the festival provides the venue, festival staff, and the opportunity to present new work to industry professionals, educators, and theatre community members.

Gitelman & Good Publishers is committed to expanding its catalogue of exceptional new plays and musicals that meet the unique needs of educational and community theatres. As part of this mission, the Spotlight New Works Fest provides a crucial platform for emerging and established writers to showcase their work and connect with theatre companies seeking fresh, engaging material.

CPA Theatricals is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization expanding the range and diversity of theatre and audience access by celebrating innovative new voices in theatre and supporting the vital work of educational and community stages across North America. Their shows include 57th National Mathlete Sum-It, which premiered Off Broadway at the New York Musical Festival and was subsequently licensed by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, The Land of Forgotten Toys, Girlhood, The Mystery of Custodia, and Miley Chase The Science Ace, now licensed by Concord Theatricals. Gitelman & Good licenses The Moment and Sentinels.