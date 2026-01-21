A 'Minnesota-Noir' Revival Of THE NORWEGIANS is Coming To Producers' Club

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, Lola Live!, an emerging production company started by Jordan Barringer and Ben Fiévet, will kick off its first-ever theatrical run with a revival of C. Denby Swanson's dark comedy, The Norwegians. Set to open at The Producers' Club on February 12, 2026, the production brings a sharp, "Minnesota-Noir" edge to the New York stage for a limited eight-performance engagement.

The Norwegians, "a bitter comedy about women scorned," follows two heartbroken women in frozen Minnesota navigating the absolute worst of breakups. Complicating things is two Norwegian gangsters-who also happen to be really, really nice guys. When the rage of these scorned lovers meets the restrained sensibilities of these Minnesota gangsters, things spiral quickly. Heartbreak is a mess, but getting mixed up with these guys? Uffda. That's a whole other set of problems.

Under the direction of rising talent Maya Shore, the ensemble features award-winning playwright, screenwriter and actor Dave Hanson*, Juilliard-trained Broadway actor Daniel Ching*, actor and executive producer Dessa Delfin, and lawyer turned actor, Jordan Barringer.

The play refuses to play by the rules-or at least, it breaks them very politely, sweeping the audience through a genre-bending landscape that oscillates between noir, comedy, and drama. It offers a heightened snapshot of the human condition, exploring the terror of vulnerability, the sting of heartbreak, and the dark, universal impulse to make someone disappear.

This revival balances suspense with unexpected tenderness. To ground this absurd world, the design team features a lineup of fresh theatrical voices: Ethan Feil (Lighting), Kiara Negroni-Martinez (Sound), and Kody Pangburn (Set & Costumes), with Madison Figueroa-Diaz serving as Stage Manager.