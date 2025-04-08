LENI'S LAST LAMENT Comes to the Factory Paradise Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leni's Last Lament, a play by Gil Kofman, directed by Richard Caliban, will play at the Factory Paradise Theater next month. Starring Jodie Markell, performances will run May 26 - June 14 2025.​

In Leni’s Last Lament, which swept top awards at its one-night-only performance at United Solo Festival in Manhattan, and picked as one of the top 5 shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 - Hitler’s controversial filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl poses as a misunderstood victim as she attempts to justify and sanitize her notorious past.

Set in Leni’s editing room and presented as a macabre, comic cabaret with a live accordionist, the play is a wild, ironic ride full of hard-to-believe insights into this provocative figure as she reassembles her life to create a more palatable portrait.

