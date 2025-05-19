LATE, LATE FROGS to Premiere at Target Margin Theater in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What side are you on? In Late, Late Frogs, a riotous modern adaptation of Aristophanes' 'Frogs,' a televised late-night talk show spirals into chaos as two feuding rock musicians - one a disciple of classic rock legends, the other a champion of modern icons - battle over which style truly has the power to inspire change. This fast-paced comedy blends outrageous farce, razor-sharp political satire, and biting social commentary, proving that even in a world of fame and noise, the fight for influence is timeless.

This avant-garde comedy is set as a televised late-night talk-show debate between two rock musicians arguing over which of their style's of music best inspires societal change. The debate explores the intersection of music and social activism, questioning how we judge the value of art in a world of diverse tastes and opinions. The rockers at the center of the debate Andy Page, inspired by iconic 1960s/70s rock figures like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen representing traditional values of heroism and civic duty. In contrast, E-Danger, a younger pop-adjacent rocker inspired by Prince, Billie Eilish and Conan Gray, challenges these views with a more point-driven and bare-bones approach. Moderating the conversation is the Host, embodying Dionysus, and bridging the gap between the two worlds.

LATE, LATE FROGS is an original work by Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias. Half-Indian, quarter-Guatemalan, and quarter-Greek actor and playwright born in New York City. Based in Brooklyn, Octavio holds a BA in Classics from Columbia University, where he wrote Late, Late Frogs as his senior thesis. He has trained with the British American Drama Academy (BADA), Powerhouse Theater at Vassar, Linklater Voice Seminar in Stromboli, Italy, and the Stella Adler Studio; he is currently studying Meisner Technique at the Matthew Corozine Studios.

Directed by Aidan M. Murphy, making his directorial debut. Aidan is a Scottish-born / Australian-raised director, actor, and filmmaker based in New York City who has engaged in the performing arts scene for over a decade. Prior to relocating, Aidan studied theatre at the Young Actors' Studio (NSW) and Barking Gecko Theatre Company (WA). Following he studied Film/Television (Acting) at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts (NYC), primarily gaining skills in Meisner Technique, Uta Hagen, Film Composition, and Stage Productions.

Premieres at Target Margin Theater (232, 52nd Street, 11220):

June 17th (Curtain at 8PM)

June 18th (Curtain at 8PM)

June 19th (Curtain at 2PM)

Late, Late Frogs redefines art and media as a powerful catalyst for individual expression, social transformation and critical thought, challenging the commercialised market-driven notion of a singular interpretation of art. Embracing diverse perspectives, the production invites audiences into a dynamic dialogue about art's role in society, encouraging them to shape their own truths. By transcending traditional tonal labels and dismantling preconceived expectations, it offers a personal, thought-provoking experience through minimalist staging, multimedia elements, live music, immersive lighting, and fourth wall breaks, creating a deeper connection with the audience and enhancing the overall immersive experience.

Presenting the notorious Andy Page (Kevin Chaikelson) and the electrifying E-Danger (Riley Parker), wrangled by the enigmatic Host (Scarlet Deauville). The mysterious Aristophanes (Caeleigh O'Connor) lingers, while Don Pluton (Mariano Padilla) of Don Pluton y las Ranas and the infamous Woman In The Audience (Marie Fadeyeva) complete the chaotic cast. The live studio band features Sabrea Aijalon Curiel (Vocals/Guitar), Nathan Whitman (Drums), and Nora Jotte (Piano).

AMM Productions is an independent film and theater cooperative focussed on reviving classical storytelling with emotional depth. Their mission is to captivate modern audiences by reimagining timeless narratives through innovative mediums. AMM Productions fosters collaboration, providing independent artists opportunities to bring their visions to life. Committed to authenticity and artistic excellence, AMM challenges conventional cinema and offers a unique aesthetic, aiming to inspire, provoke thought, and fulfil the human need for catharsis.

