Kristy Beauvais to Make United Solo Festival Debut With THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WALK-IN CLOSET

The epileptic daughter of the wanna-be Hulk sports a wiffle-ball bat skirt and serves up a bit of humble pie on her road to self- acceptance.

Kristy Beauvais comes off a successful run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival to take her solo show on the road. Welcome to Kristy's walk-in closet. Fame comes easy for her in that walk-in closet. But this isn't a coming out of the closet story... more of a going in.

Los Angeles-based Director/Choreographer/Performer Kristy Beauvais is making her United Solo Festival debut with her solo dark comedy The Lion, The Witch, & The Walk-In Closet. For Kristy, telling her story takes more than just a few journal entries. It requires a bit of song and dance, and a lot of help from her most recent client, Cloris. Yes, that Cloris.

Kristy takes you on a journey through her life that grew out of domestic abuse and drug abuse. Not her own... well, there were the barbiturates, but culture shock and cold turkey took care of that. Once we feel we know the lion and its place in the walk-in closet, we venture out to meet the witch. Abuse tries to step-in, once again, but Kristy uses dance to tame the beast.

Kristy comes from a family of fitness entrepreneurs. Her mother was one of the original New Orleans Saints dancers who operated her own successful dance studio. Kristy's father was a professional bodybuilder who opened and ran his own gym in New Orleans. Choreographing competitive posing routines for large, pumped up men was a normal childhood activity for Kristy.

Kristy has tapped all of her previous experiences, including musical theatre, Bunraku "rod" puppetry, live hosting and improvisation, Butoh dance, aerobics instruction, personal training, aerial training, comedy and on-camera acting, from New Orleans, to NYC, Toronto, and now, LA.

Performance Details:

Venue: Theatre Row 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036 Tickets: unitedsolo.org

Dates: November 2, 2022

Time: 8:30pm