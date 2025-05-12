Kevin Cheng's DEAR DIARY Transfers to the Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dear Diary, a new play written by Kevin Cheng, is transferring to The Players Theatre in New York City this June following its sold-out world premiere at the 2025 Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival.

The production will head to Greenwich Village as part of The Players Theatre 14th Annual Short Play and Musical Festival with its original cast and creative team, including Emily M. White (director), Elizabeth McBryde (actor), Kevin Cheng (actor), and Hana Roh (stage manager). Performances will take place on June 12, 13, and 14 at 7pm, and June 15 at 3pm in the Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box at 115 MacDougal Street.

When a young woman's daily journaling routine is suddenly interrupted by a stranger, the two soon discover that they have more in common than either imagined. During their interactions, memories of the past begin to seep in, and they find themselves compelled to reveal secrets they have hidden from the rest of the world.

"With Dear Diary, I want to explore how unexpected encounters can reopen our past wounds and provide an opportunity to mend them," says playwright Kevin Cheng. "People deal with grief and loneliness in a variety of ways, but I think there is commonality to be found in our desire to connect and heal. And this piece is my attempt to make sense of that."

The Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival is presented by Be Bold! Productions, and submissions are gathered from all over the country with 15 short plays or musicals being selected by a panel of judges. The NYC-themed festival highlights the wonder and magic (plus the trials and tribulations) of living in the Big Apple. The venue is one of the oldest commercial Off-Broadway theaters in operation in New York City. Well-known artists who have performed there include young Britney Spears and Natalie Portman.

