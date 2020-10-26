Ken Davenport's Theatermakers Studio Presents CONVERSATIONS WITH AN AVERAGE JOE

Conversations With An Average Joe, written by Senator Joseph Carraro will be presented on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5pm EST.

Conversations With An Average Joe, a controversial non-partisan political play written by Senator Joseph Carraro. which had a delayed stage opening because of the pandemic, is offering a Free Live virtual performance presented by Ken Davenport's THEATERMAKERS STUDIO on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5pm EST.

CONVERSATIONS is an engaging town hall-type gathering in a bar that examines the current political turmoil and injustice at the hands of big government, andbi g corporations and a broken political system based on the real-life stories of average Joes and Janes the Senator has encountered. It's frantic and fun, quick paced-like a bar with non-stop chatter representing a mix of fervent agendas that is timely, entertaining, current and true. And it's happening all over the country to average people with differing points of view leading to disagreements and amusing interchanges relevant to our times and written to bring a divided country together.

CONVERSATIONS provides an eye-opening education for those theatre goers interested in learning how our country evolved to this point in time of the pandemic and the collapse of our economy. And after Off-Broadway previews, it still takes the audience on a journey centering on corrupt politicians, governments and corporations, race relations, the environment, gun control, and climate change; with even a look at men's prostate and women's tampons; but now too, the disappearance of liberties as our way of life is challenged and changed by the pandemic and the decisions of our governments. It is based on the real-life stories of average Joes and Janes the Senator has encountered throughout his 24-year career, examining injustice and corruption.

Senator Carraro's take no prisoners approach is grounded in his background as someone who has uniquely served, retiring as an Independent and as an insider from both sides of the aisle, and as Carraro states, allowing him "to tell these stories from the many different perspectives and concerns of those 'real Americans' we hear so much about who lack a voice, and to offer solutions to the many problems facing our country."

Carraro served as a New Mexico Senator from 1985 - 2009, and was Executive Member of the National Energy Council and a ranking member who visited every state as chairman and member of national committees with expertise in the issues of finance, education, energy, environment, trade and international relations, and was nominated as Ambassador to Venezuela. With Jack Kemp, he championed development of inner cities and tax reform.

Carraro is a registered Independent with an MBA and a PhD, a stockbroker and financial analyst who has owned restaurants; he worked on Wall Street and delivered pizzas to Main street. He is an author, lecturer, and playwright, and was a professor of Human Behavior and Professional Ethics who championed the causes of the developmentally disabled. He was Chair of a legislative multi-billion dollar Investment Oversight Committee and he founded Project Share, a private homeless feeding program. Encouraged to run for elected office by Ronald Reagan, he was also an appointee of the Clinton administration on the Commission for Disabled Americans.

Carraro has taken over as Director of Conversations With An Average Joe, bringing his printed word and his experiences to life with a hand-picked cast whose instinctiveness to the characters they represent offers the audience a natural and genuine feel that joins them together.

The characters and cast of Conversations with an Average Joe will feature RETIRED GUY/PAT HENNESSEY, BARTENDER/JOSH FORD, VETERAN/ GENE DINAPOLI, COLLEGE STUDENT/LILY GREENWALD, RESTAURANT OWNER/TERESA HUI, REPORTER/MONIQUE BOSROCK, NURSE/Meredith Binder, ENVIRONMENTALIST/Alexander Reed, TEACHER/ORRIN HUNTER, LAW STUDENT/CHE MANNO AND ALSO FEATURING Mary Sheridan, ALAN NIEBUHR, DAVE STRAUSS, LEN BELLEZZA, JESSICA SHRLEY AND KATHLEN WILCE.

Topic: THEATERMAKERS STUDIO Reading Series: CONVERSATIONS

Time: Oct 27, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81933275954?pwd=V0tUMklMOXl4a3B5L3JBcnA1ZDY1Zz09

Meeting ID: 819 3327 5954

Passcode: TMS

Request for information can be directed to senatorcarraro@aol.com

