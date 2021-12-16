Kathy Sledge Of Sister Sledge And Kristen Gabrielle Holiday Talk Show To New York

It's beginning to look a lot like.. Family! Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge (We Are Family) and her daughter Kristen Gabrielle will bring their virtual variety talk show, We Are Family live in New York City on Saturday, December 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Triad Theater located on 158 West 72nd Street in New York City.

It's Christmastime and we are Up close and (Social Distance) Personal in the FAMILYROOM! We Are Family's Kathy Sledge of the iconic group Sister Sledge and co-host, daughter Kristen Gabrielle bring their Wonderful Variety Talk Show to LIFE! Their infectious chemistry sizzles on stage, sparking the humor of Joan & Melissa, the dazzle of Goldie & Kate, and the glamour of Diana & Tracee. You won't want to miss this exclusive interactive debut. Filled with Love, Laughter, Music and GoodTimes. You're sure to find it all here in the FAMILYROOM.



"Kathy Sledge and Kristen Gabrielle always bring viewers a show that has the warmth and depth of Oprah, the fun and spontaneity of Ellen.. I believe they are on to something big." - Christian John Wikane/PopMatters



To reserve your tickets visit triadnyc.com or reserve at Ticket Link



Approx Running Time: 90 minutes

Genre: Holidays, Talk Show, Music, Storytelling

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person.

All patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival to gain admittance to the theater. Lack of proof will result in denial of entry with no refund.