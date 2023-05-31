Kathryn Leigh Scott, David Selby and Susan Sullivan Will Appear in New Play IN YOUR CORNER On Smartphone Theatre

In a follow-up to last year's successful performance of "What Friends Do," Dark Shadows legends Kathryn Leigh Scott, David Selby and Susan Sullivan will be appearing in a new play "In Your Corner" on Smartphone Theatre June 11, 2023!

Life-long friends Bevi, Ruth and Max share their broken hearts over the loss of Harry when they too recognize their own ticking clock which comes with some startling trepidations and discoveries. Written by Susan Sullivan and directed by Asaad Kaleda, the play stars Susan Sullivan, Kathryn Leigh Scott and David Selby, "In Your Corner" will pull your heartstrings while challenging you to reach out and hug those you call family, no matter the distance.

Watch the play June 11th at 8PM EST (5PM PST) on the Smartphone Theatre YouTube page: www.YouTube.com/SmartphoneTheatre.

An alternate is: www.SmartphoneTheatre.com

Todd Felderstein started SMARTPHONE THEATRE during the Pandemic and it's proven to be a fabulous platform for showcasing works by actors and playwrights. Asaad Kaleda is a well-known stage and television director.

Kathryn Leigh Scott is an author and actress. She played four roles, including Maggie Evans and Josette DuPres, in the original Gothic series, "Dark Shadows" and "House of Dark Shadows" (1970). She wrote "Dark Shadows: Return to Collinwood" and "Dark Shadows Movie Book," among other books about the hit series. Her recent feature films include, "The Eleventh Green" with Campbell Scott, "Three Christs" with Richard Gere and Juliana Margulies and Woody Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York." She recently appeared in "The Blacklist," Hallmark Channel's "Broadcasting Christmas," Lifetime's "A Wedding to Die For," and has a recurring role as George Segal's girlfriend Miriam in "The Goldbergs." She has written the novels "September Girl," "Jinxed," "Down and Out in Beverly Heels" and "Dark Passages." Nonfiction includes the Lobby Card books on film art, "Last Dance at the Savoy," "The Bunny Years" and a trilogy of books on caregiving: "Now With You, Now Without," "The Happy Hours" and "A Welcome Respite." She resides in New York and Los Angeles.

Susan Sullivan is most well known for her roles as Lenore Curtin Delaney on the NBC daytime soap opera "Another World" (1971-76), Lois Adams on the ABC sitcom "It's a Living" (1980-81), Maggie Gioberti Channing on the CBS primetime soap opera "Falcon Crest" (1981-90), Kitty Montgomery on the ABC sitcom "Dharma & Greg" (1997-2002), and Martha Rodgers on the crime drama "Castle" (2009-2016). She was nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for the role of Julie Farr in the 1978 television drama "Julie Farr, M.D.", and she received a Golden Globe nomination for Supporting Actress for her role in "Dharma & Greg."

David Selby, an American film, television, and stage actor, is best known for his roles as Quentin Collins on the daytime gothic soap opera "Dark Shadows" (1968-71) and Richard Channing on the prime-time soap "Falcon Crest" (1982-90). Selby also had prominent roles in the feature films "Night of Dark Shadows" (1971) and "Raise the Titanic" (1980) and in the television series "Flamingo Road" (1981-82). As a published writer, Selby has authored several books, including novels, memoirs, and collections of poetry.