Kate Berlant Makes Return to NYC in One-Woman Comedy KATE

After more than a decade, Kate Berlant will make her long-awaited return to the New York stage with her new one-woman comedy Kate, directed by Bo Burnham. The limited eight-week engagement will begin previews at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street) on August 20, 2022 ahead of a September 7, 2022 opening, playing through October 8, 2022. Tickets are now on sale at KateShow.net.

In her much-anticipated one-woman show, Kate Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden.

While she wishes to conceal the details of the show, Berlant released the following statement: "All my previous work has been a pale shadow, a humiliation, an impotent suggestion always gesturing toward, yet never quite arriving ... until now. I can't wait to welcome you into my home, which is the theatre. Although I haven't been home in a long time, it feels good to be back and I'm so grateful they kept the lights on for me. Although it is forbidden to take your shoes off in my home, I hope you will still allow yourself to shed a layer-to become vulnerable and receptive to the possibility of transformation."

Kate is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bo Burnham and Eli Bush. Tickets (starting at $37.00) and more information can be found at KateShow.net. The performance schedule is as follows: Mondays - Saturdays at 7 pm, with Saturday matinees at 3 pm (with a show Sunday, 9/4 at 7 pm and no show on Labor Day). Running time is 70 minutes long.

Kate Berlant is a comedian and actress with notable appearances in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, and the upcoming Warner Bros film Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde. She has appeared in television series including Search Party, Transparent, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and will next be seen in A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime. Kate was named a Just for Laughs "New Face of Comedy" and a Variety "Ten to Watch," and can be seen opposite John Early in their sketch comedy special Would it Kill You to Laugh? On Peacock. Kate has performed at festivals across the globe including a sold-out run at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Montreal Just For Laughs Festival and The New York Comedy Festival. Her performances have been commissioned by The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and she has been described by The New York Times as a "magnetic improvisational comic" at the forefront of experimental comedy.