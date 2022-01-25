Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jude Treder-Wolff Presents HUMAN FLAILINGS In Frigid Festival

The show is a true, comedic account of Jude Treder-Wolff's struggle to come to terms with a betrayal that comes after a 20-year relationship.

Jan. 25, 2022  

"Human Flailings" a solo show written and performed by writer/performer and creative arts therapist Jude Treder-Wolff, will have 5 featured performances in the Frigid Festival taking place at The Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th Street, New York, NY.

Expect the unexpected. And without the hourly rates! She has been a featured performer on PBS Stories From The Stage, The Story Collider, RISK! Live show and podcast, Mortified, The Armando Diaz Experience at The Magnet Theater, Story Fest at The Peoples Improv Theater, the 2019 Whitefire Theater Festival in Sherman Oaks, CA, The Arts In Health Conference at New York University, The Examined Life Conference and many others. A psychotherapist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, she uses storytelling, improvisation and the arts in the process of healing and change and trains mental health and health care professionals in applications of the arts.

The Frigid Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination.

The show schedule is: Thursday February 17 at 8:45 pm, Wednesday February 23 at 8:45 pm, Sunday February 27 at 6:30 pm, Wednesday March 2 at 10:30 pm and Saturday March 5 at 6:30 pm. All performances are in the theater and live-streamed. Tickets are $12-18 and available on this link: https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:47/

Complete information about this artist is available at www.judetrederwolff.com


