Jonathan Rockefeller's Hit Family Show PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM Will Host A Free Post-Show Event  

Jonathan Rockefeller's NY Times's Critic's Pick Paddington Gets in a Jam, now playing at Union Square's DR2, will host award-winning illustrator R.W. Alley on Sunday, February at 2 pm for a FREE * post-show event that will feature a talk-back, a Paddington illustration demonstration and book signing with Mr. Alley.

Space is limited and can be reserved by signing up at PaddingtonGetsInAJam.com/RSVP.

R.W. Alley has been illustrating the Paddington books since the 1990s. His artwork now appears on the full range of picture books , many of which have been re-illustrated by him in recent years, along with the iApp versions. Although best known for his full-color work, Bob Alley's delightful pen and ink line drawings appear throughout the pages of the latest novels, including "Paddington Races Ahead," which was published in the UK in April 2012. www.rwalley.com

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he's expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival.

Throughout the afternoon, Paddington attempts items on the list - repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, bake a cake... But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos!

Cast includes Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street," NYC & International Tour The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show), Jessica Bulzacchelli (Regional: James and the Giant Peach), John Cody (TV: "Sesame Street," Monkey and Dino's Funky Puppet Show!), A.J. Ditty (Puffs; or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic) and Kirsty Moon (NYC: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody NYC/International Tour: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show).

Paddington Gets in a Jam is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller with Puppet Creation by Rockefeller Productions. Creative team includes Doug Kmiotek (Playwright), David Goldstein & Peter Feuchtwanger (Set Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Dave Ferdinand (Sound Design), Mikaela Hogan (Props Master), PRF Productions (Production Supervisor), Hannah Delmore (Stage Manager), Cindi Rush (Casting), Jill Bowman (General Manager) and Krista Robbins (Associate General Manager).

Acclaimed creator of family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been seen by more than one million people in over 12 countries--to the acclaim of critics and audiences alike. The show's extended run in New York City culminated in Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance nominations. Other projects include the UK tour of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant , and the recent premiere of Mr. Men and Little Miss Show at Edinburgh Fringe, along with the streaming short film, 10 Little Rubber Ducks , written by preeminent author and illustrator Eric Carle and narrated by Bernadette Peters.

*The post-show event with R.W. Alley is FREE to the public and will take place on February 2 directly following the 2 pm show. Seating is limited, and priority will be given to those who attended the 2 pm show.





