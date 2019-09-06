Join Valerie Smaldone Saturday On Bagels And Broadway With Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker And 9/11 Remembrances

Join New York media personality, Valerie Smaldone on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, Saturday at 9:05am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com. This week on Bagels and Broadway Valerie's special guests include:

Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, well known for their roles on LA Law. Jill is performing in a new play, Fern Hill, written by her husband, Michael Tucker and directed by Nadia Tass, on stage at 59 E 59 from Sept.10th through Oct. 20th. The incredible cast includes Mark Blum, John Glover, Mark Linn-Baker, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker.

Director Sean Derry joins Valerie to discuss "Boogieban" which he recently helmed at 13th Street Rep. And from the Royal Thai Counsel of Information and Culture, a chance to hear about this Sunday's Experience Thailand Festival.

In addition, Valerie has planned a special tribute to 9/11 in one segment of the show. It will feature Come From Away dialect coach, Joel Goldes, Broadway's Max von Essen whose father, Thomas von Essen, was 29th FDNY Commissioner of the City of New York serving during 9/11, and co-founders of Sing for Hope, Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora, both internationally renowned opera singers.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist and longtime arts advocate, who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. Valerie just celebrated her one year anniversary producing and hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: TV Star and parfumier, Kate Walsh, actress Susan Lucci, actress-singer, Hayley Swindal, director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Sussman, Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder of the Comedy Hall of Fame Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Adam B. Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, actor Erich Bergen, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, comedian-singer, Tori Scott, and many other show business luminaries.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The Bagels and Broadway podcast is available at:

https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You