Award-Winning Drama BOOGIEBAN Opens At Thirteenth Street Repertory Theater

Following a triumphant run in Chicago, The New York premiere of DC Fidler's play BOOGIEBAN, begins Thursday, September 5th at 8 p.m., with stars, DAVID PEACOCK and TRAVIS TEFFNER at Thirteenth Street Repertory Theater (50 W. Thirteenth Street), New York.

Directed by SEAN DERRY, BOOGIEBAN, explores the lasting affects of war upon two soldiers of different eras. Together, the two men launch on parallel journeys of the heart that will change them forever.

"We know how to send our young to war. We know how to welcome them back with parades, garlands, and trumpets. We have never known how to bring home their hearts and souls." Says DC Fidler, Playwright.

BOOGIEBAN received its World Premiere at none too fragile theatre in Akron, OH, in November of 2018, with support from the Knight Arts Challenge, a program of The Knight Foundation. Addressing the topic of PTSD, Boogieban, by DC Fidler, quickly became the most-awarded production of 2018 in the region. Currently playing at the Chicago Dramatists Theater in Chicago, it will play 16 performances in New York for the month of September.

David Peacock* (Lt. Col. Lawrence Caplan): David is an actor and director and a drama therapist. He is a member of AEA and British Actors Equity. His theater credits include Orlando Furioso directed by Mark Rylance, Anthony and Cleopatra and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Northern Broadsides World Tour including Brazil, Germany, and Globe Theatre London. David performed the leading role in three productions that received London Time Out Critics Choice Awards including The Only Girl in the World and Broken Journey by Glyn Maxwell, and The Sash by Hector MacMillan. David has appeared in over 40 productions either as an actor or director. David now works with veterans suffering from PTSD as a drama therapist. *Member Actors Equity Association

Travis Teffner (Spc. Jason Wynsky): Travis Teffner resides in West Virginia and trained at The Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City. Travis originated the role as Jason Wynsky in the teaching format of DC Fidler's Boogieban in 2012-2014. Travis received Best Actor, Best Duo Performance, and Best Play from the Cleveland Critics Circle Awards and Cleveland Scene Theatre Awards in 2018 during the world premiere of Boogieban at None to Fragile Theatre in Akron, Ohio.

DC Fidler (Playwright): A native of the North Carolina Appalachian Mountains, DC Fidler has studied theatre, writing, and psychiatry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he served on the faculty. He later served on the faculty at West Virginia University and also practiced psychiatry in Australia and New Zealand. He consulted and appeared in educational productions for HBO, ABC, and PBS and performed in stage plays including: Hope is the Thing with Feathers, Night of January 16th, Thieves' Carnival, Blood Wedding, Our Town, A Life in the Theatre, and Fool for Love. DC Fidler is an active member of the Dramatists Guild of America and the Charlotte Writers' Club. He is author of the textbook, Psychiatry for Actors: Building a Character Using Psychiatric Principles, and author of the novel, Boogieban.

Sean Derry (Director): A professional actor/director/producer who studied at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City and the Loft Studio and Bobby Chance Studio in Los Angeles. A member of the Screen Actors Guild, he has over 25 years of acting experience in film, television and stage. Also a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Sean has directed over 45 productions and produced over 75 productions so far in his career, having received 16 'Outstanding Director' recognitions from critics in the past five years alone.

none too fragile theatre is committed to producing theatre of the highest quality, choosing material that stands out as thought-provoking and challenging to both the artists and audience. Our goal is to provoke and stir dialogue, initiate change in our community, attract professional artists to Akron, provide support to local artists and give a voice to the great playwrights of this generation, distinguishing Akron as a reputable destination for high-quality theatre.

Tickets are $35 and can be found at nonetoofragile.com. Thirteenth Street Repertory Theatre is located at 50 W. Thirteenth Street, New York, NY 10011. For all other inquiries, please contact the box office at 330.962.5547 or email productions@nonetoofragile.com.





