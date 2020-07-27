Johnny G. Lloyd Joins Leadership Team of THE TANK

The Tank announced today that Johnny G. Lloyd has joined the leadership team in the newly-created role of Director of Artistic Development. An established artist at The Tank, both through his role as curator and producer of The Tank's ongoing series We Read Books as well as the writer and producer of the recent co-production Or, An Astronaut Play in association with InVersion Theatre, Lloyd joins the team with a deep understanding of The Tank's mission and the artists they represent. He will begin the full-time position on Tuesday July 28, 2020.

"I'm so excited to be joining Meghan Finn, Danielle King and the rest of the Tank staff to continue to uplift artists and provide a home for new work," said Lloyd. "So much of my development as a writer and producer I can attribute to The Tank, and I'm excited to pay that forward. I am excited to be working with leaders who know what it's like to simultaneously be artists and administrators, and how the mixture of these two disciplines can create a fertile ground for new ideas, new collaborations and new art."

Artistic Director Meghan Finn and Managing Director Danielle King worked with Lloyd to develop the newly-created position, combining his expertise as a writer and a producer along with his interest and work in lifting up and championing other artists, to best fit the needs of The Tank's current roster of artists, as well as to expand their reach in order to better serve and welcome the emerging artist community into the organization.

"As The Tank continues to adapt in order to best serve our artists during this period of uncertainty, I couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome Johnny G. Lloyd to the team," Finn said. "He brings with him expertise as a producer and artist, who understands what The Tank is to the communities we already serve, and what it could be to those we haven't yet gotten to know. There is a lot of work to be done, and we so value the opportunity to do it in partnership with him."

Board President and Co-Founder of The Tank Justin Krebs adds, "The Tank has always defied convention-and during this economic crisis, that's no exception. We're keeping our team employed, our performers and community engaged, and even strengthening and expanding our artistic leadership. Johnny is joining an exceptional team and bringing energy, insight and experience that meets this unique and complicated moment."

Lloyd will work directly with Finn and King to develop and produce work at The Tank, with an emphasis on uplifting and supporting underrepresented artists and ensuring equity of opportunity for artists of all ethnicities and gender identities, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and disabled artists. This includes creating a new producing mentorship program and developing tools and resources for outreach and professional development for The Tank's artists.

Lloyd will also work with Finn to help shape the aesthetic and curatorial vision of The Tank, including helping to program shows across the Tank's six disciplines. Finn & Lloyd will work together to program and produce The Tank's in-house festivals, create new series and maintain currently running series. With King, Lloyd will work to improve and streamline current producing models and systems and may more closely lead and shepherd specific projects.

