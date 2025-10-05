Jessica Thompson Premieres NOW & THEN: AN EVENING OF SONG, STORY, AND Timeless Connection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed vocalist Jessica Thompson will premiere her brand-new solo show, Now & Then, a heartfelt journey through music and memory.

The show will premiere at the Reverie Room on November 7 at 7 p.m.

The performance blends beloved opera, musical theatre, and pop favorites with deeply personal stories, creating a one-of-a-kind evening that is equal parts concert and conversation.

In Now & Then, Thompson invites audiences to step into her world, tracing the songs that have shaped her life and career. From soaring arias to Broadway showstoppers to chart-topping pop hits, she curates a soundtrack that bridges genres and generations, revealing the ways music connects us to the past as we navigate the present.

"This show is about the songs that stay with us," Thompson says. "The ones that remind us where we've been, and inspire us as we move forward."

Audiences can expect a program that is both moving and playful, weaving together iconic melodies with personal reflections that highlight the universal power of music to tell our stories.