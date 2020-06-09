Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Jessica Sherr to Present Virtual Presentation of BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES
Join BETTE on Thursdays for her first ever virtual run! The goal is to share this show with as many people as humanly possibly.
Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES
Presentation Directed by Karen Carpenter
June 11th, June 18th, June 25th 7:30PM LIVE ON FACEBOOK
View the show:
https://www.facebook.com/jessica.sherr.5
Support the artist. We will be donating 50% of Proceeds to The Actors Fund. PayPal.Me/jessicasherr
Donations
