Jessica Sherr to Present Virtual Presentation of BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES



Join BETTE on Thursdays for her first ever virtual run! The goal is to share this show with as many people as humanly possibly.



Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES

Presentation Directed by Karen Carpenter



June 11th, June 18th, June 25th 7:30PM LIVE ON FACEBOOK



View the show:

https://www.facebook.com/jessica.sherr.5





Support the artist. We will be donating 50% of Proceeds to The Actors Fund. PayPal.Me/jessicasherr

