Jeffrey Doornbos Makes Playwriting Debut And Performs At United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jeffrey Doornbos, a long-time member of the internationally renowned Blue Man Group, will make his playwriting debut and performs his new work Hide at the United Solo Festival in New York City. The production is directed by Dani Davis, Emmy Award-winning writer, Tony-nominated Broadway producer, and acclaimed theatre and film director/choreographer.

First introduced this summer at The Wingéd Monkeys Pieces Project in Hudson, NY- founded by actor/director Shae D'Lyn-Hide now arrives in New York with a bold new staging.

Set in a small Midwestern town, the play follows a parishioner who locks his congregation inside their church to protest its treatment of undocumented members-only to confront profound truths about himself. Urgent, gripping, and deeply relevant, Hide asks: What does it cost to speak out when your community stays silent?

Doornbos, best known for his many years with Blue Man Group and screen credits including The Forever Purge, now steps forward as both playwright and performer. His collaboration with Davis continues a long creative partnership that bridges theatre, film, and performance.

Hide will premiere at United Solo Festival at Theatre Row, New York City, Fall 2025.

The performance is on Halloween Night, October 31, 2025, 8:30 PM.