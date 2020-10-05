Jacquelyn Bell Offers Free Commercial Theatre Producing Courses To Black Women

Virtual classes are one hour long and will be held via zoom on Friday October 9th, 16th and 23rd.

Jacquelyn Bell will host a free month-long educational series for Black Women interested in producing commercial theatre. The effort is to expose the demographic to the opportunities and logistics in this niche and often inaccessible career path.

It aims to build a network of Black Women who can easily be recommended for fellowships, apprenticeships, and jobs in the commercial theatre industry. Jacquelyn's first seminar on Friday October 2nd yielded over 100 registered participants, and she looks to vastly expand the program.

Jacquelyn Bell founded Bell Arts, a commercial theatre and live event producing entity in 2015. Ms. Bell is currently a producer of the Drama Desk nominated Emojiland the Musical, a New York Times Critics' Pick. She is most known for the critically acclaimed productions of Broadway for Black Lives Matter #Bway4BLM, and Summertime. She is a founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition, the 2018 Commercial Theater Institute Fred Vogel Scholar.

For registration - https://forms.gle/qDBzzzwMPACNBptW7 For partnership inquiries email - Jacquelyn@Bellartsentertainment.com

For more information about Bell Arts Entertainment, visit their website www.BellArtsEntertainment.com.

