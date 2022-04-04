JUST FOR US Comes to the Greenwich House Theatre This Summer

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Following a sold-out run at The Cherry Lane Theatre, and after selling out the SoHo Playhouse just a week into its current run, Alex Edelman's critically acclaimed comedy show Just For Us will enjoy another encore engagement this summer at The Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street, NYC), producer Mike Birbiglia announced today. The show is currently playing at the SoHo Playhouse, where it began performances on March 14 and runs through April 30. After a brief hiatus, the Greenwich House Theater production will begin performances on June 13 for a limited 6-week engagement through July 23.

"The other night I stood outside the Soho Playhouse when the audiences from Alex's show were pouring out and I overheard people gushing about the show and laughing and repeating jokes from it and it made me so proud to be a part of this project," Birbiglia said. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Just For Us to the Greenwich House Theater, one of the most beautiful historic theaters in New York City. This morning I was talking to a stranger in a cafe in Brooklyn and they suggested I see Just For Us and since I already know about it, I'd like to recommend it to you."

Named a Critic's Pick by the New York Times, Just For Us is presented by Mike Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace. The show had its Off-Broadway premiere in December 2021 at The Cherry Lane Theatre before moving to the SoHo Playhouse due to popular demand. This marks the show's second move after selling-out its original two runs. Edelman also made his national stand-up TV debut this month, appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I will not rest until I've scoured the basement of every New York theater for a dryer that properly works. The quest continues!", Edelman joked. "I could not be more pleased to be transferring to a theater where I've seen such great shows like Every Brilliant Thing, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Daniel Kitson's After the Beginning, Before the End. What a dream."

Edelman's third solo show, Just For Us, takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from his life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Just For Us premiered in 2018 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, garnering a Barry Award nomination for best show. Since then, the show has played award-winning runs at London's Soho Theater and at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it earned the Herald Angel Award and superlative praise that made it the Fringe's best reviewed comedy show in more than a decade.

The show runs 75 minutes with no intermission, and the schedule is as follows: Mondays - Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 7 pm. In observance of Passover, there will be no performance Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16. The current run ends April 30, and performances will resume at The Greenwich House Theater on June 13. For tickets for both productions of Just For Us and additional information visit JustForUsShow.com. Rush tickets will be available day-of for each performance, exclusively through TodayTix.