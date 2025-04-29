JULIUS CEASAR Comes to Ensemble Shakespeare Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Shakespeare Company (ESC), New York City's innovative theatre ensemble for classical theater, presents Julius Caesar, the cautionary tragedy uniquely explored as part of ESC's Works in Progress initiative. ESC Executive Director Dylan Diehl* directs an ensemble cast of thirteen, including Chloe Champken, Rob Hatzenbeller*, Susannah Hoffman*, Dennis Kear*, Denis Lambert*, Gerrard Lobo, Paul Marchegiani, Celeste Moratti, Ella Olesen*, Erin Roth*, Joe Staton, and Colleen Smith Wallnau*. Presented in the round the one-night-only working performance of Acts I, II, & III.1 will be followed by cocktails and conviviality. The performance will be staged on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios (11A Studio), 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10019.

Shakespeare's Julius Caesar tells the story of a murder that changed the course of Western civilization. Far more, however, than dramatizing a bloody assassination, the play invites us into the hearts and minds of the humans whose words, actions, and ambitions transformed their society and indeed our world. The play never decides who is right but invites the audience to engage with its debates on democracy, leadership, morality, and honor. The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves...

"From our unique and innovative rehearsal process, ESC delivers an intimate, dynamic Julius Caesar that challenges, questions, seduces, and embraces the audience as actors and audience enter a forum wherein ideas and values battle," shares Diehl. "Julius Caesar speaks to our present moment in a way few other plays can and demands the presence, clarity, and immediacy that are signatures of ESC performances. Our unique process and performance creates theatre that we believe we need now: demanding, engaging, vulnerable, and complex."

The runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

